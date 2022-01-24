Local Living: Lexington Two hosting Teacher Recruitment Fair Tuesday, Cupid’s Chase 5K next month and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington School District Two is looking for teachers. The district will hold a Teacher Recruitment Fair Tuesday, January 25. Lexington Two will offer a $2,500 signing bonus for new teacher hires in special education, foreign language as well as both middle and high school english, math, science and social studies. The in-person event takes place from 4-6 p.m. at the Lexington Two Innovation Center in Cayce. You can register online at on the district’s website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hickory Tavern wants you to watch the Super Bowl with them. They’ll have an all you can eat buffet throughout the entire game for just $20. There will also be contests, raffles and games for you to win a list of prizes. Tickets are sold in groups of two or four to make sure you have a reserved table. The party starts one hour before kickoff on Sunday, February 13.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If moms are looking for something fun to do with your kids on a Saturday morning, what about a ‘Mommy and Me’ cookie decorating class! The Valentine’s Day theme event will be Saturday, February 5 at the Tri-City Leisure Center in West Columbia from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. You’ll be given icing, sprinkles and a box to take your cookies home. Children will also be given an apron to decorate with fabric markers. Tickets are $60 for moms and their kid. Each additional child is $15.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If your New Year’s resolution was to get in shape, Community Options is having their Annual Cupid’s Chase 5K this February. You can run, or walk, and help raise money for people with disabilities. The 5K is on Saturday, February 12 at 10 a.m. at Maxcy Gregg Park. All runners will receive a shirt, bag and finisher medal. Registration is open now on comop.org.