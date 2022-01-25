RCSD: Two men charged with the murder woman who was shot while leaving a bar

1/2 White James James White Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

2/2 Clinton, Malcolm Malcolm Clinton Courtesy: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says two men have been charged with the death of a woman who was shot as she exited a bar on Fairfield Road. Authorities say the incident happened on the morning of December 12 outside Felicity’s Bar.

Deputies say they responded to the scene to find a woman out front suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Authorities say she was taken to a local hospital by EMS where she later died.

Investigators say 26-year-old Malcolm Clinton and 23-year-old James Alterique White were seen entering the bar, going back to the parking lot and getting into a vehicle which then had shots fired from it in the roadway. Officials say 45-year-old Joyel Snell, an innocent patron, was hit by the gunfire.

Authorities say Clinton and White were arrested this month and charged with the murder of Snell. According to officials, White was previously charged with shooting a security guard at Hookah Lounge on Broad River Road in May 2021. Officials say he was granted a surety bond for the attempted murder charge. Before this incident, authorities say White was out on bond for several weapons charges.

“This is a prime example of what I recently spoke about concerning the 32 murders in 2021. We have violent people being arrested, released and they continue to commit crimes. The only way to protect our communities is to keep them locked up,” Sheriff Lott said. “White shot a security guard doing his job, was arrested and bonded out. 6 months later he shoots and kills an innocent person. Our community needs help,” Sheriff Lott continued. “The concept of catch and release is not working. We are doing our part in solving crime and making arrests. We need help in keeping them off the streets.”

Both White and Clinton were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.