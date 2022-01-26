Local Living: Multiple opportunities to give blood in the Midlands, a preview of Columbia City Ballet’s ‘Swan Lake’ and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– January is National Blood Donor Month, and while blood supplies across the country continue to run critically low, you can help save a life once again this week. The Blood Connection is partnering with State Farm to host a blood drive Thursday, January 27. It will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 520 Columbia Avenue in Lexington. All blood donors will receive a $20 e-gift card.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you can’t make it out tomorrow, the City of Columbia is doing its part to help with the severe blood shortage across the state. The city and Mayor Daniel Rickenmann are hosting the 12th Annual Columbia Lifesavers Blood Drive. It will take place Friday, February 11 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. You can sign up at redcrosss.org with sponsor code “Lifesavers.” Officials say each donor will receive a $10 Amazon e-gift card.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are ready to play ball? The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for adult kickball and adult softball leagues! You must be 18 years or older for both teams, and the team registration fee is $300. For adult kickball, they will have a co-ed and a women’s league. For adult softball, they are offering a co-ed and a men’s league. The registration deadline is Sunday, February 27.

COLUMBIA,, SC (WOLO)– You have the chance to celebrate this Valentine’s Day by bringing home a furry friend next month! Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special from February 7-14. All adoptions will be just $14. If you’re interested in adopting, Columbia Animal Services is open Monday-Friday, located on Humane Lane.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you need a little motivation this Wednesday, 10-year-old Gram Gram is here to help! This sweet old girl is the city’s pet of the week! Gram Gram came into the shelter with a bad skin infection but is on her way to being fully healed. She loves taking naps and comes fully spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. If you’re interested adopting Gram Gram, you can visit her at the Columbia Animal Shelter.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Swan Lake ballet is dancing its way to the Soda City this Saturday! ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan spoke with the executive director of the Columbia City Ballet about what you can expect from the stage this weekend.