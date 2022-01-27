Charlotte-based company bringing their sweet treats to downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to get your hands on a sweet treat, the Charlotte-based company ‘Strudel Shop’ is opening up another location right here in downtown Columbia.

After outgrowing its original location, restaurant owner Kevin Kelly decided to expand to the heart of Columbia. In addition to opening the new shop, Kelly has additionally secured a partnership with the ‘Cook School of Business’ at Columbia International University. With this partnership, the Strudel Shop will be able to use resources from the university to create dozens of new internship and job opportunities.

If you’re interested in trying one of their handcrafted sweet and savory strudels, neapolitan pizzas, or even exotic coffees, the new shop’s door are open now at 1237 Washington Street.