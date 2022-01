CPD: Three injured in two vehicle collision on Elmwood Avenue

1/2 (Courtesy: Rochelle Dean/ABC Columbia) Police on scene of a collision on Elmwood Avenue.

2/2 (Courtesy: Rochelle Dean/ABC Columbia) Police investigating the two vehicle collision on Elmwood Avenue.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say three people are injured after a two vehicle collision Wednesday night.

Authorities say it happened around 10 p.m. on Elmwood Avenue and they had to block Elmwood from North Main Street to Assembly Street for a while.

According to investigators, the three victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating this incident.