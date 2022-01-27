Deputies search for suspected trailer thief

Officials say the person was captured on business surveillance video
Rochelle Dean,
Image: Chester County Sheriff’s

Chester County, SC (WOLO) — Deputies in Chester County are hoping you can help them locate a person accused of stealing a black Arising Industries enclosed, twin axle trailer from a businesses parking lot.

According to authorities, on January 23, 2022 a person was caught on surveillance video jumping the fence of Catawba Plastics, Inc.,  which is located in the 3000 block of Pickney Road.

Image: Chester County Sheriff’s

Deputies say after jumping over the fence, the suspect, wearing dark clothes, red high top shoes, a skull cap with some type of facial covering was seen cutting the chains and locks off of the trailer and the gate to the business. Deputies say the same suspect reenters the view of surveillance cameras, and was seen hooking the trailer up to a dark colored, possible 2007-2014 Chevy Tahoe before driving off of the lot.

If you have any information that may be able to help investigators track down this suspect as they investigate this theft you’re asked to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1888-Crime-SC.

Image: Chester County Sheriff’s

