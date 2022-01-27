No charges filed in Richland School verbal altercation

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —

no charges are being filed after the Richland School District Two superintendent was involved in a verbal altercation prior to Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Richland County Deputies say they were called to the district’s facility on Fashion Drive by a district employee.

deputies say the fifth circuit solicitor’s office determined no charges would be filed.

The sheriff’s department did not name the superintendent as one of the participants in the argument but an email sent to Richland Two parents mentioned Doctor Barron Davis’ involvement but denied that he was the aggressor or instigator.