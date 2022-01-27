Sumter School District continuing to offer wellness half days in the coming months

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter School District has been offering wellness half days to staff and students as a way to relax and refocus, after years of the pandemic. Those days will continue tomorrow, as well as February 11 and March 11.

During the half days, elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m., middle schools at 11:30 a.m. and high schools at 12:30 p.m.

According to the district, the wellness days come based on feedback received from employees.