AAA: Gas prices fairly steady in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to AAA gas prices in South Carolina and North Carolina have not risen much this week, even as the price of crude oil rises.

AAA says South Carolina drivers are paying an average of $3.02 a gallon , a one-cent increase on the week. This is three cents more than a month ago and 85 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.

The national average sits close to $3.33 a gallon.