Consumer News
Consumer News on ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial
(CNN) —
Inflation Prices continue jumping
A key inflation measure rose again last year at the fastest pace since 1982.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis says inflation was up 5.8% between December 2020 to December 2021. Energy prices climbed nearly 30%, and food prices rose nearly 8%.
American incomes also rose with inflation, but at a slower pace.
Personal incomes increased .3 percent, or $70 billion dollars last month.
Could a four day work week a thing of the past?
(ABC News) — The classic Monday through Friday, 9 to 5 work week could be up for debate.
A California Congressman is pushing for a four-day work week — reducing the quote “normal” 40-hour week, to a 32-hour week after the pandemic has changed the way we work.
Now some members of Congress want to go one step further after a record number of Americans quit their job last year and that same trend is expected to continue. ABC’s Andrea Fujii has the details.