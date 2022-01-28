Get those emergency winter weather kits ready

Image: SCEMD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) encourages every household to have an emergency preparedness plan in place in case you lose power. that includes a winter weather supplies kit that can be put together pretty easily if you plan ahead.

The agency says you can get a water-proof container add flashlights with extra batteries, as well as extra portable chargers to keep your phone charged.

Throw in some water and non -perishable snacks, basic first-aid supplies, and blankets or sleeping bags to help keep you warm.

