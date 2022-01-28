Local Living: Some Valentines events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If moms are looking for something fun to do with your kids on a Saturday morning, what about a ‘Mommy and Me’ cookie decorating class! The Valentine’s Day theme event will be Saturday, February 5 at the Tri-City Leisure Center in West Columbia from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. You’ll be given icing, sprinkles and a box to take your cookies home. Children will also be given an apron to decorate with fabric markers. Tickets are $60 for moms and their kid. Each additional child is $15.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If your New Year’s resolution was to get in shape, Community Options is having their Annual Cupid’s Chase 5K this February. You can run, or walk, and help raise money for people with disabilities. The 5K is on Saturday, February 12 at 10 a.m. at Maxcy Gregg Park. All runners will receive a shirt, bag and finisher medal. Registration is open now on comop.org.