City of Columbia hosting Lifesavers Blood Drive in February

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is doing its part to help with the severe blood shortage across the state. Right now the Red Cross says there is a critical need for blood.

The City and Mayor Daniel Rickenmann are hosting the 12th annual Columbia Lifesavers Blood drive.

It will take place Friday, February 11 from 9:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

You can sign up at https://www.redcrossblood.org/