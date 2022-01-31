Columbia ranked one of the worst states to find love

West California came out as the best place to find love

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — With Valentine’s Day fast approaching one survey says South Carolina is not the place to find a date.

According to https://wallethub.com/ this is the tenth worst state for singles in the country.

The study was based of several factors including, the crime rate, gender balance, and number of movie theaters per capita.

If you’re really looking for love head West, California which topped the list.