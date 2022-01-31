‘Seizure Safe Schools Act’ heading to state Senate floor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With roughly more than 7,100 South Carolina students suffering from epilepsy, the ‘Seizure Safe Schools Act‘ is heading to the Senate floor for approval. The House of Representatives passed the act last week.

This act would require all schools in South Carolina to train teachers, faculty and staff how to respond to students who have seizures at school or on the school bus. School personnel would have to participate in a one-hour seizure first aid training, and each student with epilepsy would need to have a ‘Seizure Action Plan’ on file.

South Carolina would be the 13th state to pass the Seizure Safe Schools legislation.