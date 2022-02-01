Whoopi Goldberg suspended from The View for holocaust remarks

NEW YORK (AP) _Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks as co-host of “The View” because of what the head of ABC News called her “wrong and hurtful comments” about Jews and the Holocaust. ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the decision Tuesday night, saying despite an apology by Goldberg she wanted the host to take the time to “reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.” Goldberg has apologized for saying the Holocaust was not about race during a discussion on Monday’s “The View“ show. on Tuesday shed explained how she was educated that her comments on the show the day before were wrong.

The View airs weekdays at 11am on ABC Columbia