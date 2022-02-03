Beware of ‘romance scams’ when looking for love online

The FBI is now warning you to be aware of those aiming to take advantage of you during Valentine's Day

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The FBI is warning of ‘romance scams’ ahead of the Valentine’s Day holiday.

Romance scams happen when criminal actors deceive victims into believing they’re engaging in a trusting relationship, then use that relationship to convince you to send money, share your financial information, or buy things for them. In 2020, South Carolina reported more than 4$.4 million dollars in losses that same year.

Officials advise you to never send money to people you meet online, never give your banking or credit card information, or share your social security number to someone who doesn’t need to know it.