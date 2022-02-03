SCDOC: 20 arrested through investigation into drones carrying contraband into Lee Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, 20 individuals have been arrested in connection with an eight month long investigation into drones carrying contraband over prison fences in Bishopville. Authorities say more than 100 pounds of contraband have been confiscated, including tobacco, marijuana, methamphetamines, cocaine, crack cocaine and knives.

Officials say the most recent arrests come from this past weekend, when five people from two unrelated groups were arrested for trying to fly drones with contraband over fences at Lee Correctional Institution.

Officials say the following individuals were charged Sunday:

Morrell Godbolt (Marion) Contraband Criminal conspiracy

Anthony Bullard (Sumter) Contraband Criminal conspiracy

Buddy Berry Jr. (Greenville) Contraband Criminal conspiracy

Hezekiah Brown (Marion) Contraband Criminal conspiracy

Divine Scott (Sumter) Contraband Criminal conspiracy Failure to stop for blue light



“Our main focus is to stop contraband from entering the institution, and especially prevent someone from getting injured in the process,” Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said. “We formed this partnership years ago, working hand in hand with each other to keep the inmates and the public safe.”

Authorities say the investigation began in May 2021, with eight arrests coming three months later:

Devin Barksdale (Easley) Arrested in two different raids, charges include: Trafficking methamphetamines Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Contraband Criminal conspiracy

Rashell Tracy (Spartanburg) Contraband Criminal conspiracy

David Herrington (Easley) Contraband Criminal conspiracy

Michael Mijares (Pelion) Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Trafficking methamphetamines Criminal conspiracy

Marcille Glover (Columbia) Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Trafficking methamphetamines Criminal conspiracy Unlawful conduct towards a child

Richard Marushia (West Columbia) Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Trafficking methamphetamines Criminal conspiracy

Yah’Quann Gantt (Columbia) Trafficking methamphetamines Unlawfully carrying a pistol

Kolin Frazier (Easley) Trafficking methamphetamines Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute



Officials say the rest of the arrests came in January 2022:

Cherish Lightner (Columbia) Trafficking in methamphetamines Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime Trafficking in cocaine Trafficking cocaine base Contraband Failure to stop for a blue light

Christopher Lovely (Sumter) Contraband Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Trafficking in methamphetamines Criminal conspiracy

Ashanta Bradley (Rembert) Contraband Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Trafficking in methamphetamines Criminal conspiracy

Tywuan Ford (Round O) Contraband Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Trafficking in methamphetamines Criminal conspiracy Failure to stop for a blue light

Thomas Holbrooks (Gaston) Contraband Trespassing

Shia Young (Yemassee) Possession of a sawed-off rifle

Cody Pearson (Rock Hill) Contraband Criminal conspiracy Trafficking in methamphetamines Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Trafficking cocaine



“My officers are ready and willing to assist the sheriff’s office any time, especially when it involves the drone activity and contraband at the prison,” Bishopville Police Chief J.D. Dellinger said.

With drone technology becoming more sophisticated, law enforcement officials continue to work on ways to prevent contraband from making its way into prisons.

“I’m grateful for the partnership with have with Lee County and the hard work their officers do to keep contraband from entering the institution,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.

Authorities say recent seizures at the prison include:

About 100 pounds of tobacco

About 13 pounds of marijuana

About 843 grams of methamphetamines

About 114 grams of crack cocaine

About 49 grams of cocaine

25 cellphones

Two knives

Three guns

12 drones

$6,393 in cash

Packages also included numerous charging cords, lighters, bottles of liquor, candy and clothing items