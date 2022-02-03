SCDOC: 20 arrested through investigation into drones carrying contraband into Lee Correctional Institution
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, 20 individuals have been arrested in connection with an eight month long investigation into drones carrying contraband over prison fences in Bishopville. Authorities say more than 100 pounds of contraband have been confiscated, including tobacco, marijuana, methamphetamines, cocaine, crack cocaine and knives.
Officials say the most recent arrests come from this past weekend, when five people from two unrelated groups were arrested for trying to fly drones with contraband over fences at Lee Correctional Institution.
Officials say the following individuals were charged Sunday:
- Morrell Godbolt (Marion)
- Contraband
- Criminal conspiracy
- Anthony Bullard (Sumter)
- Contraband
- Criminal conspiracy
- Buddy Berry Jr. (Greenville)
- Contraband
- Criminal conspiracy
- Hezekiah Brown (Marion)
- Contraband
- Criminal conspiracy
- Divine Scott (Sumter)
- Contraband
- Criminal conspiracy
- Failure to stop for blue light
“Our main focus is to stop contraband from entering the institution, and especially prevent someone from getting injured in the process,” Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said. “We formed this partnership years ago, working hand in hand with each other to keep the inmates and the public safe.”
Authorities say the investigation began in May 2021, with eight arrests coming three months later:
- Devin Barksdale (Easley)
- Arrested in two different raids, charges include:
- Trafficking methamphetamines
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Contraband
- Criminal conspiracy
- Arrested in two different raids, charges include:
- Rashell Tracy (Spartanburg)
- Contraband
- Criminal conspiracy
- David Herrington (Easley)
- Contraband
- Criminal conspiracy
- Michael Mijares (Pelion)
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Trafficking methamphetamines
- Criminal conspiracy
- Marcille Glover (Columbia)
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Trafficking methamphetamines
- Criminal conspiracy
- Unlawful conduct towards a child
- Richard Marushia (West Columbia)
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Trafficking methamphetamines
- Criminal conspiracy
- Yah’Quann Gantt (Columbia)
- Trafficking methamphetamines
- Unlawfully carrying a pistol
- Kolin Frazier (Easley)
- Trafficking methamphetamines
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Officials say the rest of the arrests came in January 2022:
- Cherish Lightner (Columbia)
- Trafficking in methamphetamines
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Trafficking cocaine base
- Contraband
- Failure to stop for a blue light
- Christopher Lovely (Sumter)
- Contraband
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Trafficking in methamphetamines
- Criminal conspiracy
- Ashanta Bradley (Rembert)
- Contraband
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Trafficking in methamphetamines
- Criminal conspiracy
- Tywuan Ford (Round O)
- Contraband
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Trafficking in methamphetamines
- Criminal conspiracy
- Failure to stop for a blue light
- Thomas Holbrooks (Gaston)
- Contraband
- Trespassing
- Shia Young (Yemassee)
- Possession of a sawed-off rifle
- Cody Pearson (Rock Hill)
- Contraband
- Criminal conspiracy
- Trafficking in methamphetamines
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Trafficking cocaine
“My officers are ready and willing to assist the sheriff’s office any time, especially when it involves the drone activity and contraband at the prison,” Bishopville Police Chief J.D. Dellinger said.
With drone technology becoming more sophisticated, law enforcement officials continue to work on ways to prevent contraband from making its way into prisons.
“I’m grateful for the partnership with have with Lee County and the hard work their officers do to keep contraband from entering the institution,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said.
Authorities say recent seizures at the prison include:
- About 100 pounds of tobacco
- About 13 pounds of marijuana
- About 843 grams of methamphetamines
- About 114 grams of crack cocaine
- About 49 grams of cocaine
- 25 cellphones
- Two knives
- Three guns
- 12 drones
- $6,393 in cash
- Packages also included numerous charging cords, lighters, bottles of liquor, candy and clothing items