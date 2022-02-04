Consumer News: American job recovery stronger than expected, supply chain issues could make it harder to find flowers for Valentine’s Day and more

CNN– New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the nation’s job recovery is stronger than expected. America added a total of 467,000 jobs last month. Restaurants and bars added more than 100,000 of those jobs, while logistics and and business services jobs also increased. On the other hand, the January unemployment rate rose to 4%, the first time the jobless rate increased since June of 2021.

ABC NEWS– It may be the middle of winter, but many of us are ready for a summer vacation. Now might be the best time to book airfare for the summer months if you’re looking to score a good deal. ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.

CNN– If your special someone is a fan of flowers, you might need to find an alternate gift this Valentine’s Day. Experts say supply chain issues, weather and a global flower shortage are impacting florists. Flower shops in Sacramento, California say the fan favorite red roses will likely be hard to come by this year. There’s also a glassware shortage which means there’s a limited supply of vases. Customers can also expect to pay more for their arrangements because of these issues.