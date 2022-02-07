Lexington police search for suspected IPhone thieves

Image: Lexington Police Department

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police are hoping you can help them locate three individuals accused of swiping two iPhones from a Lexington Walmart.

According to authorities the men seen in the above images went into the store and nabbed the electronics using a tool police say helped them disconnect the devices that were attached to a security cable.

Officials say the incident took place January 18, 2022, but need your help identifying them. If you recognize any of these men or have any information concerning the incident that can help in their investigation call Contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or email him directly at ealewine@lexsc.com with information.

You can also call tips in anonymously to 1888- CRIME-SC.