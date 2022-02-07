Lexington Richland 5 hosts Virtual Town Hall to address new Irmo HS measures

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Lexington-Richland School District Five will host a virtual parent/community town hall Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss new safety measures for Irmo High School.

Monday and Tuesday, students at Irmo High School went virtual, after some students held a walk out last Friday.

District officials say there will be an increased law enforcement presence and more safety and security procedures at Irmo High School when students return Wednesday.

#LexRich5Schools will host a virtual parent and community town hall meeting Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 6:00 PM to share new safety measures being implemented at Irmo High School and to seek community input. LINK TO REGISTER: https://t.co/qhfCMt5SGT pic.twitter.com/jinqKvFATh — Lex-Rich 5 Schools (@LexRich5Schools) February 6, 2022

You can read the official announcement sent to parents at lexrich5.org.