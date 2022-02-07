Lexington Richland 5 hosts Virtual Town Hall to address new Irmo HS measures
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Lexington-Richland School District Five will host a virtual parent/community town hall Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss new safety measures for Irmo High School.
Monday and Tuesday, students at Irmo High School went virtual, after some students held a walk out last Friday.
District officials say there will be an increased law enforcement presence and more safety and security procedures at Irmo High School when students return Wednesday.
You can read the official announcement sent to parents at lexrich5.org.