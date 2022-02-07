Saluda Co. Sheriff’s office wants to keep you warm

Image: Saluda Co. Sheriff's Office

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Saluda County sheriff’s office wants to make sure everyone stays warm this winter.

The law enforcement agency is holding a coat drive throughout the month of February. They aren’t just looking for coats though, they are also taking blankets, gloves, hats, and other items that can help those in need face the elements.

Donations can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s office located at 100 Law Enforcement Drive, Saluda, S.C. 29138 from 8:30 a.m. until 5

p.m. Monday through Friday.