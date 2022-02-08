Local Living: Litter pick up in Richland County, Cupid’s Chase 5K this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Keep the Midlands Beautiful needs your help picking up litter across Richland County this weekend. Their ‘Spotless Service Saturday’ program will focus on cleaning up Hardscrabble Road, the so-called ‘litter hot-spot.’ It will be this Saturday, February 12 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Volunteers will be provided litter pickers, safety vests and trash bags. All volunteers will meet at the intersection of Hardscrabble and Farrow Road to get their supplies. Everyone will also receive a ‘thank you’ gift for helping Keep the Midlands Beautiful.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for an exciting and fast-paced career in the Midlands, the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Job Fair is this week. It will be this Wednesday, February 9 from 12-3 p.m. at the Earlewood Community Center on Recreation Drive. Interviews will be held on the spot.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If your New Year’s resolution was to get in shape, Community Options is having their Annual Cupid’s Chase 5K this weekend. You can run, or walk, and help raise money for people with disabilities. The 5K is on Saturday, February 12 at 10 a.m. at Maxcy Gregg Park. All runners will receive a shirt, bag and finisher medal. Registration is open now on comop.org.

ABC NEWS– Who are the smartest college students in the country? What is, “a new primetime Jeopardy event airing tonight, right here on ABC Columbia?” ABC’s Jason Nathanson has the details.