Columbia PD searching for suspects accused of robbing a pharmacy on Rosewood Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police are searching for two suspects wanted for armed robbery. The suspects are accused of stealing money, Percocet pills and cough syrup from a pharmacy on Rosewood Drive on Monday.

#Crimestoppers This armed robbery duo is accused of stealing money, Percocet pills & cough syrup from a Rosewood Drive pharmacy on 2/7/22. #ColumbiaPDSC investigators encourage you to contact @MidlandsCrime w/valuable tips to help identify & locate the suspects. pic.twitter.com/C2XOgnkQhK — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 8, 2022

If you have any information on where or who they are, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.