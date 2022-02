Former ‘American Idol’ star charged in fatal DUI crash

PACOLET, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a former American Idol contestant has been charged with driving under the influence resulting in death. The South Carolina State Patrol says 17-year-old Caleb Andrew Kennedy drove his pickup truck onto a private driveway and struck a residential building in Spartanburg County on Tuesday, killing a man who had been inside. The prosecutor’s office says Kennedy is being charged as an adult. Kennedy was a finalist on the ABC reality show last year, but dropped out of the singing competition after a video circulated of him sitting next to someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood. He later apologized for the video.

______________________________

Video courtesy of CNN Newsource.