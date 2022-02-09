Gov. McMaster: CDC “going overboard” in its pushback on states lifting mask requirements

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The battle continues over mask wearing in schools. On average, cases are dropping in the U.S., and many states are updating their mask policies as soon as today in response. This comes despite continued warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says it’s too soon for those changes and case numbers haven’t fallen enough.

South Carolina School Districts aren’t mandated to require masks, but a ban is also not in place to prevent them from doing so if a district chooses. Governor Henry McMaster took to Twitter in response to the CDC’s pushback, saying they’re going overboard.