Richland County Coroner releases name of man found dead in a Columbia motel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the man who died after being stabbed at a motel in Columbia on Tuesday. The coroner says the body of 49-year-old Deshon Richmond was discovered at the motel on Briarsgate Circle.

On Tuesday, deputies say they responded to the Economy Inn for reports of an unresponsive man. Once on the scene, deputies say they found the man with a stab wound. Authorities say he was transported to a local hospital by EMS where he died.