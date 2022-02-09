West Columbia PD: 2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting in December

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The West Columbia Police Department says two have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in December. Police say 40-year-old Brandon Taylor and 34-year-old Rayshawn Suber were arrested this week, charged with the shooting death of Frankie Orlando Gardner.

Authorities say the shooting took place on December 29, 2021 on Shull Street.

Both men are charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy. They are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.