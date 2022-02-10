Authorities in Saluda County investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Law enforcement agencies in Saluda County say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man who was an innocent bystander.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on June 13, 2021 at 3:40 a.m. Deputies say they were dispatched, along with the Town of Saluda Police Department and SLED Crime Scene units, to Bouknight Ferry Road for a homicide. Authorities say 23-year-old Deontrez Mealing died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Mealing was attending an impromptu block party with others when a dispute broke out. Authorities say Deontrez was not involved in the dispute, but he was shot in the back as he tried to flee the area.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Deontrez Mealing Task Force at 864-447-2202.