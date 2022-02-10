Lexington County man found guilty of vehicular homicide in the death of an 81-year-old woman

1/2 Bryan Christopher Powers LCDC Booking Photo Bryan Christopher Powers Source: Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office

2/2 Powers Collision Photo Source: Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a Lexington County man was found guilty of reckless vehicular homicide for the death of an 81-year-old woman. Authorities say 36-year-old Bryan Christopher Powers was sentenced to eight years in the Department of Corrections for the death of Mildred Smith, of Pelion.

Officials say the charges stem from an incident on June 14, 2019, when two vehicles were stopped for roadwork at a portion of US-178 near Eagle Road in the Pelion area. Investigators say Powers was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado when he slammed into the back of the second stopped vehicle. According to authorities, Mildred Smith was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle hit. Officials say she suffered blunt force trauma from the collision, which resulted in her being pronounced dead on the scene.

According to officials, evidence presented in court includes numerous warning signs posted prior to the road work, and testimony from one flagman who says Powers never slowed down before the collision. Investigators say the minimum speed Powers was going was 63 miles per hour, and no skid marks associated with Powers’ truck were noted.