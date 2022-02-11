City of Columbia and American Red Cross hold much-needed blood drive at convention center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The American Red Cross is calling out to Columbia residents for help with a dire blood shortage.

To help with the blood supply, the Red Cross and the city of Columbia teamed up for the 12th annual Columbia Life Savers Blood Drive.

“We are so proud to be able to offer this space for this event. It’s such an important thing for the community to give back by giving blood,” said Kelly Barbrey, vice-president of marketing and communications for Experience Columbia SC.

Blood is needed now more than ever.

“There’s a blood crisis right now, the lowest supply in 10 years,” said Sally Fox, American Red Cross account manager.

Donors of all blood types are needed.

“I used to be very regular. I had gotten away from it but the current shortage of blood has really caught my attention. I decided I needed to come back and give regularly,” said Christopher Kip, Columbia resident and firefighter.

Almost anyone can give blood as there are only a couple of requirements.

“You have to be at least 16 years of age and in good health,” Fox said. “The first question we will ask is ‘Are you feeling well today?’ You need to be in good health and not on any antibiotics.”

Donors told us that the process was quick and straight-forward. People were in and out of the convention center in about 45 minutes.

“In my experience, it has been very easy. The Red Cross has always been accommodating,” Kip said. “The employees are very helpful, kind and gentle.”

The donations go towards a life-saving mission.

“Surgeries, women given birth and complications, traumas and accidents,” Fox listed.

The blood helps in a way that Kip has seen in his decades of working as a firefighter.

“I couldn’t tell you how many instances where people have been in such critical condition that someone else’s blood was the only thing that could save their life,” he said. “It’s a solid way for everyone to make a difference.”

If you missed out on Friday’s blood drive, the American Red Cross’ Bull Street location is always accepting donations. Even Mayor Daniel Rickenmann stopped by the convention center to give the gift of life.

The American Red Cross also has an app where you can track your donation and find out about future blood drives in your area.