Firefighters in Cayce unveil new fire truck

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Midlands fire department has a new ride. This morning, the Cayce Fire Department held a wash down ceremony for its new fire engine.

Officials say the state-of-the art fire truck was paid for in part from a grant from Lexington County and from public funds. Firefighters say this truck will go a long way towards keeping Cayce residents safe.

Firefighters tell us the new truck will go into service next week.