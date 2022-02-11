Local Living: Valentine’s pet adoption special, Lake Murray Polar Plunge celebrates 10 years

COLUMBIA,, SC (WOLO)– You have the chance to celebrate this Valentine’s Day by bringing home a furry friend this weekend! Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special from February 7-14. All adoptions will be just $14. If you’re interested in adopting, Columbia Animal Services is open Monday-Friday, located on Humane Lane.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lake Murray Polar Plunge is celebrating 10 years in the Midlands this weekend. The annual event has raised more than $350,000 to support the more than 30,000 Special Olympics athlete programs in South Carolina. 250 plungers will take the challenge of the ‘Freezin for a Reason.’ It will be this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Dominion Energy’s Lake Murray Public Park. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $50. There will be a costume contest at 11:15 a.m. and the plunge starts at noon.