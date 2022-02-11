Richland County deputies investigating early morning shooting death in Hopkins

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating an early morning shooting that killed a man in Hopkins.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Turning Leaf Drive for reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, authorities say they found a man with gunshot wounds in his upper body. Officials say he was transported to the hospital, where he passed away.

If you have any information about this shooting, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.