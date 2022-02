Shaw Air Force Base taking part in flyover at the Super Bowl

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter will take part in a one of a kind flyover at the Super Bowl this Sunday! A member from Shaw Air Force Base’s Viper Demo Team will represent the Palmetto State during the national anthem.

Officials say the F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw will be joined by aircrafts from California, Arizona, Virginia and Utah.