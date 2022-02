Annual Black History Parade and Festival set to take place in Columbia

Parade will begin Saturday, February 26, at the corner of Hampton and Harden Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 17th Annual Black History Parade and Festival in Columbia is set for February 26, 2022.

The parade will begin Saturday, February 26, at the corner of Hampton and Harden Street, and the festival will be at the MLK Park from 1-5 p.m.

The 17th Annual Black History Parade and Festival will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022! The parade will begin at the corner of Hampton and Harden Streets and the festival will be held at MLK Park from 1 – 5 p.m. More information: https://t.co/MHt1HvdpdV. #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/Hb9cB3AwsL — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) February 7, 2022

There will have live entertainment, vendors, a kid zone for the little ones and food.