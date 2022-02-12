Celebrate black business day in West Columbia

The City plans announces February 12th as black business day celebration

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — This lack history month West Columbia is announcing February 12th as black business day celebration in the City.

The city tells us black business owners account for roughly 2.6 million of U.S. businesses, and about 30% of all minority-owned businesses.

You’re encouraged to recognize the contributions, achievements and influences made by African Americans in the West Columbia community Saturday.