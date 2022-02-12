Former Summerville Police officer accused of stealing evidence, selling it to pawn shop

The Summerville Police Department says they plan to implement new changes

Summerville, SC (ABC/WCIV) — New changes are being implemented at the Summerville Police Department, after a 3rd audit by SLED.

A former officer is accused of stealing evidence, and selling it to a pawn shop back in 2020. The Police Chief spoke passionately about his department, saying since the termination of former officer Wade Rollings, no evidence from the department has been reported missing and his department is committed to transparency.

ABC’s Amy Russo has the details.