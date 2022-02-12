Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation into the death of an inmate at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is underway.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were notified by jail staff that an inmate was found dead at the detention center on February 12th. Investigators say the inmate was located in his cell and did not appear to have signs of trauma.

The investigation is on-going and more information will be released as it becomes available.