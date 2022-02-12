Lexington PD looking for suspected shoplifter
Police say the man seen in the image is accused of stealing two presser washers
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police need your help identifying this man on your screen — take a look.
Officers tell us he’s accused of stealing two separate pressure washers valued at nearly $500 dollars from Lowe’s Home Improvement in the Town of Lexington.
It happened earlier this month on the 1st of February.
Authorities say he drove off in a dark color Dodge Charger. If you have any information about this suspected shoplifter or can help identify him call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.