Orangeburg man charged with murder

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is being charged with murder after a shooting in Bowman.

According to the Bowman Police Department on February 3rd, officers arrived to the 800 block of Rail Street and found the victim, Stephen Harley, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say Harley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bowman Police Department also says 36-year-old Kamel Daquan Thomas was shot during the shooting but fled the scene in a vehicle. He was later located and airlifted to another location, according to investigators.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Thomas and charged him with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a violent crime.