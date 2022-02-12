S.C. DHEC: COVID cases down, deaths continue to rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today South Carolina DHEC reports the first confirmed cases of the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant in the state, coming out of the Midlands region. Doctor Brannon Traxler with S.C. DHEC says early data shows the sub-variant is more transmissible but does not appear to cause more severe disease.

Doctor Traxler is reminding the public that covid cases are declining in the state but deaths are up and so far 16 thousand people have died. “While at home test are becoming more widely available and COVID numbers are generally downward, we can’t let our guards down now. Doing so too soon allows the virus to continue to thrive and create and additional variants with even worse mutations and continue to unnecessarily take lives.”

Doctor Traxler says it is important for those who are not yet vaccinated to do so now and support the nearly 2.6 million South Carolinians who are fully vaccinated and doing their part to protect themselves and their neighbors.