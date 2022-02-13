Homicide at local night club under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that happened at a night club early this morning.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says, on February 13 around 3 a.m. deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Vegas Nights on River Road. Deputies arrived and found a man outside with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to investigators.
EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.
The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Investigators encourage anyone with information about this incident to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.