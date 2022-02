Director of Black Lives Matter SC to meet with students at Benedict College

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Benedict College students are making sure everyone’s voices are heard during Black History Month. The director of ‘Black Lives Matter SC’ will meet with students to talk about the status of African Americans in South Carolina, from the perspective of an activist and advocate who experienced income inequality and homelessness.

He’ll be speaking Tuesday at the Antisdel Chapel at 11 a.m.