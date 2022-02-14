Fairfield County Coroner: Two men dead after ATV accident at Carolina Adventure World

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill says two men were killed in an ATV accident at Carolina Adventure World on Saturday.

Authorities say 32-year-old Robert Bell IV, from Little River, was driving an ATV with 46-year-old John Breeden III, of Longs, as his passenger. Officials say Bell lost control of the ATV, causing it to go through a gats and down an embankment that was approximately 30 feet deep. Officials say the ATV rolled several times and ejected both the men.

Staff from the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office say they pronounced both men dead on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.