Human remains found in Forest Acres are identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Monday night the Forest Acres Police released the identity of the human remains found in a wooded area over the weekend.

According to the Richland County Coroner, the remains have been identified as those of 43 year old Devin Alan Herlong of Columbia.

Forest Acres Police were called to a location between Two Notch Road and Linbrook Drive after they say the body was discovered over the weekend.

Police and the Richland County Coroner’s office both tell ABC Columbia News that based on the evidence gathered at the scene, in addition to the now completed autopsy, no signs of foul play were discovered in connection with Herlong’s death.