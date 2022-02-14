LAST MINUTE SHOPPING: Columbia florist welcomes customers during busy Valentine’s Day season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Americans spend close to $24 billion on Valentine’s Day gifs according to the latest National Retail Association study.

Flowers, stuffed animals and balloons are some of the most popular gifts.

“You’re thrown into a whirlwind every Valentine’s Day. This one threw us into a different one,” said Allison Ellis, Forget Me Not Florist manager.

While all the store’s products arrived, they showed up at different times instead of all at once.

Valentine’s Day is the florist’s busiest holiday of the year.

“Every person that works here on a regular basis is here today,” Ellis said. “There’s even a few people that don’t work for us that are helping out.”

The effort includes drivers who deliver the flowers.

“This is my first time driving, but it’s beyond what I could imagine,” said Helen Miles, Forget Me Not employee.

No matter who the special person in your life is, the florist right off of Two Notch Road will be sure to help you out.

“We worked all last week and all through the weekend to get every order done to be delivered,” Ellis said. “Drivers take care of that. We take care of walk-ins. I love the walk-ins.”

However, she advises planning ahead to make sure you can get the Valentine’s Day gift that you want.

“Please be early, early, early,” Ellis urges. “Remember to order early.”

There are still last minute shoppers. One of today’s last minute shoppers was a first time customer from out of town.

“It’s going to be a surprise. I’m a spontaneous person,” said last-minute shopper Perry Gooden.

Others have previously been helped before by Forget Me Not Florist.

“Just picking up some flowers for my wife. The florist here helped me out for a funeral where the 1-800 dot com flowers failed to deliver,” said Columbia resident John Farley.

One man has shopped at the florist for years for the special women in his life.

“For my mom, my lady and her mom, I come and get balloons and teddy bears. I make sure I treat my ladies special to keep the butterflies there,” said regular customer Telly Milligan.

“For the special lady in your life, you want to make it very special for them because they deserve it,” Gooden said.

“You can tell all the ladies ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ and the moms,” Milligan said. “I hope they enjoy it.”

The store’s manager says the season does not end tomorrow as many flowers will be delivered late due to people ordering online too close to Valentine’s Day. To avoid this, she advises going through a local florist.