Lexington Medical Center hosts annual “Therapy Dog Stress Break” for staff members

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Besides taking care of your physical health, your mental health is also important. Lexington Medical Center knows one of the best forms of therapy is doggy therapy!

The hospital hosted its annual “Therapy Dog Stress Break,” where staff members get a chance to spend time with some four legged visitors on Valentine’s Day. Employees were able to shake off some stress and spend time with furry friends.

Lexington Medical Center says each dog who took part is a certified therapy dog that has visited patients at hospital’s main campus in West Columbia.