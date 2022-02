Prices at the pump spike in Columbia once again

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Just in the last week, gas prices in Columbia have risen more than 9 cents per gallon, averaging $3.19, according to GasBuddy. Those prices are 27 cents higher than they were a month ago.

Across the country, the average price is $3.47 cents a gallon. The rise in prices shows no signs of slowing down, especially as tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine.