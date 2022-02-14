SC Dept. of Ed to treat pandemic related mental health

The department will work with Children's Trust of South Carolina to train districts

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The State Department of Education is taking steps to recognize and treat the impacts of the pandemic on the mental health of children in South Carolina.

Monday the department announced a partnership with the Children’s Trust of South Carolina which will allow each school district to have a representative trained in a program designed to recognize adverse childhood experiences.

Two Midlands School Districts, Lexington one and Richland Two, have already completed their training.